A Bolivar man accused of leading law enforcement on a May high-speed pursuit through Polk County — then crashing, fleeing on foot and hiding in a creek — has been sentenced to prison.
According to online court records, Terry Lee Fryman, born 1973, pleaded guilty last month to class E felony resisting arrest before Polk County Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter.
In accordance with a plea deal, the judge sentenced him to seven years in prison with the possibility of probation pending successful completion of a long-term drug treatment program.
The docket indicated three other charges related to the incident were dismissed.
Fryman had previously entered not guilty pleas to all four charges in July.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP the pursuit began when deputies attempted to pull over Fryman, who was driving a silver Chrysler Sebring on eastbound Mo. 32 near South 218th Road in Halfway just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.
As previously reported, the probable cause statement said the pursuit continued on South 218th and East 443rd roads, with Fryman eventually driving on Rt. H south of Halfway and reaching speeds up to 90 mph.
While the deputy lost sight of Fryman after he turned westbound on East 455th Road, another deputy located the suspect and began another pursuit, the statement said.
Fryman eventually crashed through a fence into a field on South 172nd Road, east of Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Morrison previously told the BH-FP. He said Fryman and a passenger “fled on foot.”
Morrison said deputies found Fryman “submerged under brush in a nearby creek.”
“The only thing above water was his head, so he could breathe,” Morrison previously said.
Fryman’s passenger — John Douglas Claunch, born in 1991, of Buffalo — was also charged in the incident.
He faces class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class E felony tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution in Polk County Circuit Court, according to court records.
A warrant was issued in July for his arrest. As of press time, court records indicated he remained at large.
During the same October court appearance, Fryman also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge, class C felony delivery of controlled substance, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court records. He may also be eligible for probation in that case pending completion of the treatment program.
