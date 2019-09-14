Two Pleasant Hope men face felony charges after allegedly attacking a man at his residence, hitting him with a bird bath, in rural Polk County.
According to online court records, Jeffrey Tyler Reed, 25, is charged with two counts armed criminal action, two counts class B felony first-degree assault and class B felony first-degree burglary in Polk County Circuit Court.
Gregory Kimbro Carter, 27, is also charged with armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree assault and class B felony first-degree burglary.
The probable cause statement said Polk County deputies responded to a home in the 1900 block of East 562nd Road at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, for a reported assault.
A man told deputies Reed and Carter attacked him while he was working on his car. He said he knew the suspects from “previous encounters.”
The statement said both men hit the victim several times with closed fists.
While the victim pleaded with them to stop and tried to crawl away, “he was struck by a large cement bird bath that he had in his yard, causing the bird bath to break in half,” the statement said.
A witness said Reed pointed a gun at the victim while Carter was on top of him and striking him, the statement said. Reed then entered the home, pointed the gun at the witness and said she was “dead,” as well.
The victim and the witness said Reed and Carter continued to hit him until he was able to get into the house and lock the deadbolt on the door.
While the witness hid in the house, locked in a bathroom, the pair “broke the glass out of the door and the glass out of the bedroom window,” made more threats and left the residence, the statement said.
The man had “lacerations above his left eyebrow and the right side of his face near his eye,” the statement said. He was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Both Reed and Carter were released from Polk County Jail on $75,000 bond with conditions, per online court records. They were both placed under house arrest and were fitted with electronic monitoring devices.
Carter is due in court Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Reed’s next hearing is Wednesday, Oct. 23.
If convicted, Reed and Carter face five to 15 years in prison on each class B felony charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.