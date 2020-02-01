Mending wounds 

They say time heals all wounds.
Those who serve with Dunnegan Rural Fire and Rescue — a volunteer, due-based department covering 200 square miles in western Polk County — certainly hope this sentiment is true.
Current leadership and volunteers are working to heal the wounds left behind after two former board members resigned and were recently charged with stealing from the volunteer fire department.
Gary Lee Wilson, born in 1962, and Ruth Wilson, born in 1964, both of Dunnegan, are each charged with two counts class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony forgery and class D misdemeanor stealing in Polk County Circuit Court.
Gary and Ruth Wilson — a married couple who served as Dunnegan Fire board president and treasurer, respectively — allegedly siphoned funds from the department over the past few years to pay for personal expenses, per court documents.
In the wake of the accusations, acting board president Nick Petri and current treasurer Don Routh hope time, hard work and honest conversations with the community will bring the board and department back where it needs to be.
Just a year ago, things looked grim for Dunnegan Fire, Petri says.
“Last year’s annual meeting, we didn’t get a very good yearly financial report,” he says. “It stuck out like a sore thumb to us. ... These numbers aren’t adding up. Something’s wrong. There was too many red flags.”
So, Petri says he started digging in and investigating the organization’s accounts with the help of Bank of Bolivar. He said he was able to pull bank statements dating back to 2015.
“Our message to the people is real simple,” he says. “We had suspected it, but suspecting and proving are completely different. And when you want to accuse somebody of theft, you’d better have a lot of good proof.”
Once Petri felt confident in his findings, he took that information to Dunnegan Fire’s board of directors, he says.
In March 2019, the board took a vote of no confidence and asked the Wilsons to resign from their positions, Petri says. Then, the members contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
“We really worked together as a group trying to get this all straightened out,” he says. “The next morning, Don and I were at the bank closing all accounts. As soon as the bank doors were open, we were there.”
Since that pivotal moment, Petri and Routh say things have changed for Dunnegan Fire — even in something as simple as its name.
“We had to straighten out a lot of things,” Petri says.
He says necessary financial paperwork wasn’t filed with the secretary of state.
Because of fees involved with getting financial records up-to-date, the board decided “it was in our best interest to start over with a new name,” Petri says.
“We went from Dunnegan Rural Fire to Dunnegan Rural Fire and Rescue,” he says. “It was just cheaper for us to create a new name and refile with the secretary of state’s office. “
Routh says they also established new checks and balances for the department’s bank account.
While the bank statement goes to Petri as acting president, Routh as the treasurer handles other financial records.
“Then the president and financial secretary get together before the meeting, go over the statements so the checkbook agrees with the bank statement,” Petri says.
Despite their best efforts to move forward, both Routh and Petri said the situation took a toll on the board members.
“All of us on the board are neighbors,” Routh says.
“It makes it tough, extremely difficult,” Petri adds.
In fact, Petri says the stress of the situation caused him to have a stomach ulcer rupture, leading to emergency surgery in May.
“Luckily I knew something was wrong, and I was down at Mercy when the ulcer broke,” he says. “It was painful.”
Routh also becomes emotional when he talks about the financial burden the situation has placed on the department.
“These guys, going out of their way,” he says with tears in his eyes. “They don’t have the equipment, because we don’t have the money now. They have to go without gear and equipment.”
Now, Petri says, those in leadership for the department are ready to move forward and make changes to prevent anything like this from happening again.
The board is hosting its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the station and community building at the junction of Mo. 123 and Rt. A.
“Hopefully, there will be a lot of members there,” Petri says. “I expect some of them will be upset that their dues were misused under our watch, which they’re entitled to be. But the other side of the coin is, we had to be 1,000% right. You can’t accuse someone of something of that nature without being right.”
At the meeting, all nine board seats will be open for election.
“We’ve got to start out anew,” Petri says.
And as they move ahead, he says, unity will be more important than ever.
“Everything we’re going to do, we’re going to do as a group,” Petri says he told another board member in the midst of the crisis. “It’s not about I, me or you. It’s about us. It’s all about us.”
One goal Petri has for the new board is to rewrite the organization’s bylaws.
“The bylaws are generic,” he says. “They’re going to be rewritten by the new officers after they get elected here in February. The bylaws will get rewrote to be very specific.”
Routh says they’ll also work to define a budget.
“It’s kinda hard since we just started keeping track of it,” he says. “There has been no cash deposits for years.”
“You can’t have a budget if you don’t know what your income and expenses are,” Petri adds. “So what Don and I are doing together is working on getting a good financial report ready and making the best of the financial information we have from the bank statements.”
Routh says the department currently serves 1,000 to 1,200 members, some of which spread over to Cedar County.
“We’re the closest fire department for them,” Petri says, which can affect homeowners’ insurance rates.
Current dues are $50 each year per property, with an additional $25 fee for extra residences on the property.
Thankfully, Routh and Petri say, the department owns its station in Dunnegan and its apparatus. Once the department’s finances are in order, they say a long-term goal is to save money for new equipment.
They’re also working to build up the number of volunteers. The department currently has around 12 active volunteers, up from just two — Petri and former chief Matt Simmons — in recent years.
Petri credits this growth to a recent influx of Mennonites from Pennsylvania who now call Polk County home.
“They came in and took an active interest right away,” Petri says. “Most of them had been a part of their fire departments back home. Most of them are getting recertified, and one already has his EMT card.”
Petri says he told the new volunteers he’d been hoping for help.
“I’d been praying for these guys for a long time,” he says. “I sat there and said, ‘My prayers were answered when you guys showed up.’”
The new volunteers are already making a great impact, Petri says.
“They’re turning that into what a real department looks like,” he says. “They’ve got an inspection list. They go through and start every engine, make sure everything is in running condition.”
For all of the volunteers, it’s about giving back to the community, Petri says.
“I’m a transplant from Illinois,” he says. “But those people in the Dunnegan area welcomed me in and got to know me. I feel like I’m retired and can offer some help. I enjoy helping people and meeting people, and it breaks your heart when somebody has a fire.”
But they recognize the importance, even through the hard calls and tough experiences.
“I don’t always like it,” Petri says. “I pray for them after I go to bed at night. That’s all you can do.”
The Wilsons, represented by attorney Charles Ankrom, both waived preliminary hearings in a Wednesday, Jan. 22, court appearance. They are due in court for an initial arraignment Monday, Feb. 24.
Ankrom was unavailable for comment Friday, Jan. 31.
