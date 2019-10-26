A Bolivar man accused of making terroristic threats during a standoff with law enforcement pleaded guilty to a federal charge in court this week.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 21, of Bolivar pleaded guilty to one count class C felony unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm in the U.S. Western District Court on Monday, Oct. 21, before Magistrate Judge David P. Rush.
Mincks was originally indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts — unlawfully transporting firearms and unlawfully receiving a firearm, not registered — in August.
He was initially charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances in the U.S. Western District Court on Friday, Aug. 9.
In September, an accelerated jury trial was set for December.
According to previous coverage, law enforcement responded to Mincks’ home in the 800 block of East Maupin Street in Bolivar at around 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, after he barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a rifle, “making suicidal and homicidal threats,” the criminal complaint affidavit said.
Witnesses told officers Mincks was waving around an AK-47 style weapon.
With no tactical units available, law enforcement left the residence when Mincks refused to leave the bedroom, the affidavit said.
Later that evening, a family member, who had entered the home in an attempt to calm down Mincks, told law enforcement he had “been high on meth for weeks and stays high and made several comments about going on a shooting rampage in Bolivar,” the affidavit said.
The next day, Tuesday, Aug. 6, law enforcement obtained warrants for Mincks’ arrest for class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County Circuit Court.
Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT and bomb squads worked with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bolivar Police Department to execute search warrants in the area.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement located Mincks, who was passed out on a bed, in a trailer in the 4100 block of South 103rd Road in Bolivar.
After law enforcement unsuccessfully tried to call Mincks out of the residence, witnesses said he “had a rifle with a ‘ballistic barrel’ and a homemade ‘firecracker’ with a fuse all in the room with him,” the affidavit said.
The plea agreement said Mincks had made threats to witnesses “that he would ‘go out with a bang,’ and ‘would have to be taken out in a body bag.’”
After CS gas was deployed into the bedroom where law enforcement believed Mincks was sleeping, he eventually exited the residence at around 7 p.m.
When clearing the home, law enforcement found an “improvised explosive device” — filled with a dark powder material found to be energetic and finishing nails — on a stand in the bedroom, as well as a Mossberg 715T model .22 short-barreled rifle in a backpack under the bed.
“Ten rounds of .22 caliber ammunition were loaded inside the attached magazine with one of the rounds chambered,” the affidavit said. “A detached black rifle stock was also located inside the backpack.”
Mincks also tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana in a drug urinalysis taken at the Polk County Jail following his arrest, the plea agreement said.
While charges were originally filed in Polk County Circuit Court, those were dismissed “but could be refiled if needed,” Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock previously told the BH-FP.
As of press time Friday, a sentencing hearing had not been set.
The plea agreement said Mincks could face up to 10 years in prison, up to three years supervised release, a $250,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment per felony count of conviction.
