A Bolivar man accused of making terroristic threats during a standoff with law enforcement is set to serve over three years in federal prison following a sentencing hearing last week.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release for one count possession of a firearm by a prohibited person by District Judge Stephen R. Bough in the U.S. Western District Court on Friday, July 31.
He is also set to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
Mincks was originally indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts — unlawfully transporting firearms and unlawfully receiving a firearm, not registered — in August 2019.
In October, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as part of a plea deal. The second count was dismissed.
While charges were originally filed in Polk County Circuit Court, those were also dismissed, prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock previously told the BH-FP.
According to previous coverage, law enforcement responded to Mincks’ home in the 800 block of East Maupin Street in Bolivar at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2019, after he barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a rifle, “making suicidal and homicidal threats,” the criminal complaint affidavit said.
Witnesses told officers Mincks was waving around an AK-47 style weapon.
With no tactical units available, law enforcement left the residence when Mincks refused to leave the bedroom, the affidavit said.
Law enforcement said later that evening, a family member, who had entered the home in an attempt to calm down Mincks, reported he had “been high on meth for weeks and stays high and made several comments about going on a shooting rampage in Bolivar,” the affidavit said.
The next day, law enforcement obtained warrants for Mincks’ arrest for class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County Circuit Court.
Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT and bomb squads worked with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bolivar Police Department to execute search warrants in the area.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement located Mincks, who was passed out on a bed in a trailer in the 4100 block of South 103rd Road in Bolivar.
After law enforcement unsuccessfully tried to call Mincks out of the residence, witnesses said he “had a rifle with a ‘ballistic barrel’ and a homemade ‘firecracker’ with a fuse all in the room with him,” the affidavit said.
The plea agreement said Mincks had made threats to witnesses “that he would ‘go out with a bang,’ and ‘would have to be taken out in a body bag.’”
After CS gas was deployed into the bedroom where law enforcement believed Mincks was sleeping, he eventually exited the residence at around 7 p.m.
When clearing the home, law enforcement found an “improvised explosive device” — filled with a dark powder material found to be energetic and finishing nails — on a stand in the bedroom, as well as a Mossberg 715T model .22 short-barreled rifle in a backpack under the bed.
“Ten rounds of .22 caliber ammunition were loaded inside the attached magazine with one of the rounds chambered,” the affidavit said. “A detached black rifle stock was also located inside the backpack.”
Mincks also tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana in a drug urinalysis taken at the Polk County Jail following his arrest, the plea agreement said.
In a sentencing memorandum, Assistant Federal Public Defender Ian Lewis said the 37-month sentence — the minimum of the possible 37-month to 46-month sentence range for the crime — “is a reasonable sentence that is not more than necessary to accomplish the goals of sentencing.”
The memorandum said “the evidence in regard to Mr. Mincks making a threat is dubious at best.”
Lewis said investigators never identified the family member who allegedly heard Mincks make terroristic threats, making it impossible to verify the terroristic statements occurred or to give them context.
The memorandum also said even if Mincks had made terroristic threats, he still hadn’t committed a felony.
“Is it illegal to talk to your cousin in your bedroom how, maybe sometime in the future, you may want to go on a shooting spree?” Lewis asked in the memorandum. “Unpleasant, yes. Felonious, clearly not. Without some evidence that such a statement was more than just heated talk or fantasy, the government cannot show that the alleged statements were even felonious.”
Lewis also said Mincks doesn’t have a history of making terroristic threats, thereby eliminating the argument that his possession of a firearm in private in his home “emboldened him to make an alleged terroristic threat.”
The memorandum said the 37-month sentence, which would punish Mincks and deter him from further criminal conduct, is “significantly larger” than any previous sentence he has received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.