A Polk County man faces a felony charge after allegedly trying to escape from the county jail last week.
According to online court records, Joshua A. Stander, 34, of Morrisville is charged with class D felony attempted escape from confinement by striking a person in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said security video showed Stander leave his cell as a correctional officer attempted to give him water at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Stander “rushed past the correctional officer when she opened the door,” the statement said.
The statement said when the staff opened the secured door between the inmates in custody and the front office so correctional officers could assist, Stander “forced his way through the door by crawling under (a) correctional officer’s legs.”
While under her legs, Stander tried to stand up, “causing the correctional officer to lose her balance and to fall onto his back.”
The officer sprayed pepper spray at Stander, but he continued to push his way past two other correctional officers toward the exit.
He made it to the exit door and “began kicking the door attempting to force his way out,” the statement said. Before he escaped, officers tased Stander and took him back into custody.
“Correctional officers have a dangerous job,” Sheriff Danny Morrison said Tuesday morning, Sept. 24. “Even more so when the jail is over capacity.”
According to the jail booking report on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office website, there were 47 inmates in the jail the day of the incident. The building is designed to house 36 people.
Morrison went on to praise his staff and his team’s response.
“We are fortunate to have the men and women that we have working in the Polk County Jail,” he said.
Morrison said he has “been able to purchase equipment and provide training to our staff to help them in their duties.”
“Since taking office, we have purchased tasers and pepper spray for the correctional officers and trained them on how and when to use them,” Morrison said. “In this incident, both were used correctly on the suspect to gain compliance.”
Stander also faces a class D felony possession of controlled substance charge, which carries a $15,000 bond, in Polk County Circuit Court.
He is being held on $15,000 bond with conditions and is due in court Wednesday, Oct. 2.
If convicted, Stander faces two to seven years in prison, one year in a county jail, $10,000 in fines, or a combination of imprisonment and fines.
