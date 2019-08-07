Multi-county pursuit leads to charges 

A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges after a high-speed pursuit through multiple counties Sunday, Aug. 4.
Richard Lamar McComb, 52, is charged with class A felony first-degree assault, class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and class E felony resisting arrest in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said a pursuit, which was initiated in St. Clair County by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and involved a stolen silver and black Honda driven by McComb, moved through Bolivar eastbound on Mo. 32 toward Dallas County.
McComb “kept driving into the oncoming lane of traffic causing multiple civilian vehicles to run off the road into ditches on the side of the roadway,” the statement said.
He also ran multiple stop signs through Bolivar’s square, “placing civilian lives at risk waiting to go through the stop signs.”
The pursuit reached speeds up to 100 mph, the statement said.
As he exited Bolivar city limits, passing Roberts’ Sale Barn east of Bolivar, McComb attempted to ram a Polk County Sheriff’s vehicle and push it off the roadway, the statement said.
He also slammed on his brakes around a sharp corner on Mo. 32 near Burns Bridge, trying to cause a deputy to lose control of a patrol vehicle.
The statement said the pursuit ended in Dallas County.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and MSHP troopers deployed spikes near the Polk and Dallas County line.
“He was taken into custody without incident,” Morrison said.
McComb had “multiple warrants out of Kansas City, Kansas, for failure to appear and traffic violation, including driving while suspended,” the statement said.
He’s being held in Polk County Jail on $125,000 bond, according to court records.
McComb is due in court Wednesday, Aug. 7.
If convicted on the class A felony charge, he could serve 10 to 30 years, or life, in prison, the felony complaint said.
