One injured in Morrisville shooting

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Morrisville on Tuesday morning, July 7.
According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Morrisville at around 8 a.m. for a shooting.
“A male subject was life-flighted to a Springfield hospital,” Morrison said Tuesday morning. “At this time, we don’t expect him to have life-threatening injuries.”
The injured man and the homeowner, who shot him, knew each other, Morrison said.
“This was not a random act, and there’s no danger to the community,” he said.
Morrison said “the resident of the home is cooperating with law enforcement at this time.”
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.