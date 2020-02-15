Orton gets prison time in Hville shooting

As he neared a bench trial in Polk County Circuit Court, the final suspect in a 2018 shooting in downtown Humansville will serve prison time for his role in the incident.
Cherokee Orton of Humansville entered an Alford plea to felony armed criminal action and class D felony second-degree assault on Tuesday, Feb. 11, with 30th Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson presiding, according to online court records.
While Orton was originally charged with class A felony first-degree assault — serious injury, that charge was amended to class D felony assault per the plea agreement with Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, court records state.
Through the Alford plea, Orton maintains his innocence but acknowledges the evidence might be enough for a conviction.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the assault charge and three years for the armed criminal action, per court records. The sentences will run concurrently.
In February 2019, Orton waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
The outcome of this case may seem familiar.
Another defendant in the case, Jay Kenneth Christian, also entered an Alford plea to the same charges last month, per previous coverage. He is currently serving the same sentence as Orton.
Last year, a third person linked to the assault — Clint J. Poling of Bolivar — was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to class A felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action as part of a plea deal with Ashlock, according to previous coverage.
Ashlock said charges from a separate case — two counts class B felony second-degree child molestation — were dismissed as part of Poling’s plea deal.
In an email Friday afternoon, Ashlock said the "victim's family approved the plea on all three."
Ashlock said "it was good to get finished with all three in prison."
Orton, Christensen and Poling are connected to the November 2018 shooting of a 19-year-old Humansville man in the 100 block of West Tilden Street.
The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and hand.
According to the probable cause statements, the night of the shooting, Orton and Poling met with the victim and another person at Dimmitt Park “to work out some differences they were having.”
When Christensen stepped out of the vehicle that Orton and Poling drove to the park, the victim “took off running to get away” from Christensen, statements said.
A witness heard a male voice scream, “Jay, no!” and then heard a gunshot, according to the statements.
The suspects provided deputies with varying accounts of the events.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said the victim was airlifted from the scene.
Editor's note: This story was updated with comments from Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock after press time Friday, Feb. 14.
