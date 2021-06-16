PCSO recovers property stolen from storage unit

Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison is commending his deputies after they worked to recover items stolen from a local storage unit and arrest the alleged thieves.
According to online court records, Rex Allen Carter, 61, of Bolivar is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more and class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Summer Dawn Gomes-Blakely, born in 1982, of Bolivar is also charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree burglary and class D felony stealing — $750 or more.
The probable cause statement said on Tuesday, June 8, deputies contacted Gomes-Blakely at a storage unit in the 1200 block of East 490th Road. She “was driving a vehicle seen on video from the day prior which was at a storage unit that was broken into.”
Gomes-Blakeley initially told deputies she was “just trying to move property out of her storage unit,” the statement said.
Shortly after, the woman told deputies she “went inside one of the units with Rex Carter the night prior,” and the pair removed a power washer and placed it in her shed, per the statement. Gomes-Blakely said Carter and another person loaded several other items into Carter’s vehicle.
“She stated the unit had been cut open before she got there, and she felt something was wrong with the situation,” the statement said.
Deputies obtained surveillance footage that “showed two unidentified male subjects in the vehicle belonging to Rex Carter arriving at the storage unit,” per the statement.
Sheriff’s office detectives then went to Carter’s residence in the 700 block of West Fair Play Street in Bolivar, where they found Carter’s pick up truck with “items reported stolen in the bed,” according to the statement.
The stolen items, the statement said, included a power washer, a welder and a table saw. Detectives also found a power washer outside behind the residence.
Additionally, a victim reported missing headlights, a front bumper for a Chevrolet truck and a microwave, the statement said.
Detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered the stolen property with an estimated value of around $1,950, the statement said. They also found a “red bong from inside a shed on the property.”
Carter “denied ownership of the bong but said that he is the only person that has access to the shed,” the statement said.
“The deputies and detectives did a really good job to solve this crime,” Morrison told the BH-FP. “It’s always a good feeling for us when we recover stolen property of hard working people in our county.”
The statement said Carter “has a lengthy criminal history going back to 1997,” with convictions for theft, stealing, distribution and possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic assault and trespassing.
He’s being held in the Polk County Jail on $75,000 cash or surety bond plus conditions, per online court records. Carter’s due in court Wednesday, June 16.
Gomes-Blakely was issued a summons for a Wednesday, June 23, court date.
