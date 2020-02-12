Polk County man charged with assault of law enforcement

A man from Halfway is charged with felony assault after allegedly hitting a jailer in the head this fall.
According to online court records, William James Wires, 33, is charged with class D felony third-degree assault — special victim in Polk County Circuit Court.
He’s also charged with class D felony disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty, class A misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and class A misdemeanor resisting and interfering with arrest in another Polk County case.
A probable cause statement filed by the Bolivar Police Department said officers encountered Wires on Saturday, Nov. 2, after a motor vehicle crash on Mo. 13.
He was the driver of the vehicle in the single-car crash and left the scene.
When an officer made contact with Wires in the 3100 block of South Springfield Avenue, Wires was “acting very erratically,” the statement said.
The statement said he was “very anxious, pacing back and forth (and) stated, ‘I hope I didn’t hurt anyone.’”
Wires then ran away from law enforcement.
When officers caught up to Wires further north on South Springfield Avenue, they struggled to detain him, the statement said.
He eventually pulled a stun gun from an officer’s grip and “attempted to drive stun (the officer) with his own TASER.”
The statement said Wires was not compliant with officers “even after being handcuffed.”
The probable cause statement filed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Wires continued to have multiple altercations with correctional staff after he was taken to Polk County Jail.
When Wires refused to put on jail clothing, the statement said correctional officers sprayed him with pepper spray “due to resisting verbal commands.”
After taking a shower in the jail’s west pod to remove the pepper spray, Wires still refused to put on jail clothing, the statement said.
As two jail staff members moved him from the west pod to a safe cell, he continued to struggle.
Once in the safe cell, Wires remained combative. He “hit the right side of the head” of a correctional officer with his right elbow, the statement said.
The statement said correctional officers backed away, locking the cell door and leaving Wires “in the aggressive state wearing only white boxers.”
He continued “kicking the cell door, yelling through the jail and walking around the cell in a manner … as if he was under the influence of a controlled substance,” the statement said.
A summons for a Wednesday, Feb. 26, court appearance has been filed for the third-degree assault charge.
However, Wires failed to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 5, on his other case, so a no-bond capias warrant has been issued for his arrest.
If convicted of the class D felonies, Wires faces two to seven years in prison, a year in county jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of imprisonment and fines on each count.
