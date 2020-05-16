Polk County man faces child porn charges

A Polk County man faces felony child pornography charges after allegedly accessing child pornography on his computer and cell phone.
John Heber Redd, 42, is charged with four counts class B felony first-degree promoting child pornography in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, an investigator with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received a cybertip on Saturday, April 4, “indicating that Google had discovered files of possible child pornography stored (in) a customer's Google Drive account.”
After finding the images in the account, named “John Redd” and connected to a Windstream Services IP address in the 2000 block of Mo. 32 in Halfway, Google notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Thursday, Jan. 30, the statement said.
Some of the files were transmitted between Saturday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The statement said Redd also used his cell phone data plan “to receive, distribute, access and store files depicting the sexual abuse of children” while he was in Polk County.
The investigator “reviewed the eleven files that Google submitted with the cybertip, and those files include the depiction of prepubescent children being sexually abused by adults,” the statement said.
The statement said Redd was arrested Tuesday, May 12. He’s held in Polk County Jail on $125,000 cash or surety bond.
He’s due in court Wednesday, May 20.
If convicted, Redd faces five to 15 years in prison on each count, the felony complaint said.
