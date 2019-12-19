Polk County man faces felony rape charges

A man from Halfway faces felony charges for allegedly raping a child this fall.
According to online court records, Kristopher Michael Wilson, 27, is charged with felony first-degree statutory rape — person less than 12 years old, felony statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 12 years old and felony enticement of a child in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Wilson showed an 11-year-old girl pornographic videos then raped her in October.
In an interview last month, the victim said Wilson “attempted to show her videos on his cell phone and tried to teach her inappropriate stuff,” the statement said.
When Wilson asked the victim if she wanted to do the things in the videos, “the juvenile victim advised she did not,” the statement said.
The statement said Wilson built a bonfire for the child’s mother and said “he was going to get juvenile victim's mother drunk so he could come back in and see the juvenile victim.”
Wilson came in the house and tried to kiss the girl several times while she and her sisters watched a movie, the statement said.
“The juvenile victim stated she would try to go to sleep hoping Kristopher Wilson would leave her alone,” the statement said.
The child said she went to bed so Wilson would leave her alone, but he later came in her room and raped her.
When a detective asked to speak with Wilson about the case this month, the suspect said “it would not be in his best interest to speak with me and would not be making a statement,” the statement said.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said Wilson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and is being held on $150,000 bond.
