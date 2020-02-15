Precision owner speaks out after burglary, arrests

When the staff at Precision Small Engines headed into work Wednesday, Feb. 12, they expected it to be a normal day.
The store’s owner, Steve Hancock, says the first person to arrive for the day pulled into the parking lot, parked his vehicle and headed in the back of the shop just like any given morning.
But, as he made his way through the store, he made a discovery that would make any small business owner’s stomach drop.
“One of my employees called me and told me the glass was broken out in the front door,” Hancock says.
It was the second time the locally-owned business — which sits on East 430th Road a stone’s throw east of Mo. 13 — had been burglarized in the past few months, Hancock says.
Both times, thieves stole thousands of dollars of equipment and damaged the property.
While deputies are still investigating the first incident, which happened in December, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison says deputies had two suspects — a husband and wife — in custody just hours after Wednesday’s break-in.
He says investigators don’t believe the two incidents are connected.
According to online court records, Andrew M. Smart, 45, and Misty D. Smart, 42, both of Liberty, Texas, are charged in Polk County Circuit Court in connection with the case.
Andrew Smart faces four felony charges, including class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class E felony first-degree property damage.
Misty Smart is charged with class D felony possession of controlled substance.
The probable cause statement says video footage shows Andrew Smart using something to break Precision’s glass front door at around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.
He then “entered the building twice during the same incident and removed multiple Echo brand chainsaws and other Echo gas powered hand tools,” the statement says.
In total, the statement says, Smart took eight items valued at around $3,720.
The statement says, “in an apparent attempt to steal gas,” Andrew Smart also punched a hole in the gas tank of a 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup parked in the business’ parking lot and cut the fuel hoses on two Gravely riding lawn mowers.
Hancock says he believes the Smarts were driving on Mo. 13, ran out of gas in their vehicle and stumbled upon his business. It was a crime of opportunity, he says.
Morrison echoes Hancock’s assessment.
“Deputies assisted with a motorist assist, for a vehicle broken down, at about the same time as the break in, just a couple miles away,” he says. “Out of that, we developed a suspect vehicle.”
Morrison says once his team learned about the burglary, it was all hands on deck.
“Investigators immediately started checking video footage, running down leads, checking call logs,” he says.
Thanks to that leg work, Morrison then found the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot of a Bolivar motel along Mo. 13 at around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, just seven hours after the break-in.
“The vehicle had the same tags as the suspect vehicle,” Morrison says.
The sheriff stopped the vehicle, and deputies applied for a search warrant.
After getting a warrant to search the vehicle, deputies found all the items stolen from Precision, as well as several rifles and a nail gun reported stolen from North Carolina.
Deputies found Misty Smart in a separate vehicle, parked nearby.
When searching her vehicle, deputies found 31 pills, believed to be diazepam, in a zippered pouch hidden under her purse, the statement says.
Misty Smart told deputies she and her husband moved from Texas to Iowa but had recently “been staying in Missouri motels,” the statement says.
Morrison credits law enforcement's success to teamwork and quick action.
“It was a good joint effort by everyone in the sheriff’s office to get this guy in custody,” he says. “Everyone helped somehow, in some way, to apprehend the suspects. You have to move fast — that's why it takes teamwork and a good effort from everyone.”
Hancock says he was impressed with law enforcement’s efforts to catch the suspects.
“The sheriff’s office was awesome,” he says. “They’ve always took good care of me. Danny, he does care. They worked really, really hard on this deal. And, they got ‘em. Danny and his crew got it done. I was proud of those guys.”
Morrison says an “upgraded and improved alarm system and new camera system” at the business also helped his team in its investigation.
“I thought I had security measures before, but apparently it didn’t work,” Hancock says. “This time, we set up cameras. They got to see the guy coming in and going out, and then going down the road.”
As a small business owner, Hancock says a burglary can be devastating.
“It’s a hit,” he says. “Everybody says, ‘But, you have insurance.’ I do have insurance, but I have a high deductible. And I’ve lost profit on anything they took.”
In the December break-in, Hancock says the suspects were in his store for only 53 seconds and stole around $10,000 in merchandise.
“I try to save back for this type of thing, because it happens,” he says. “But it’s not a good thing. It’s very frustrating.”
And, he says the security of his business is a constant worry.
“I was up until 4 o’clock this morning,” Hancock says. “I worry a lot. It’s painful.”
To push past the worry, he says he’s going to add more security measures at the location.
“I’m going to put a fence around the entire perimeter of the building to keep them out,” Hancock says.
He says the store’s location factors into his recent troubles. Although Precision has been open since 1985, it’s been at its current spot along Mo. 13 since 2007.
“I like the location, because it’s got Highway 13 right beside it,” he says. “It’s like a showroom there.”
But, on the flip side, its location can draw unwanted attention, Hancock says.
“If you have a business like I have up there, you have windows,” he says. “When you close your doors, make it where they can’t see in or make a barrier there that they have to go through.”
Morrison says it’s important for business owners to do “whatever they can do to invest in security of their buildings — alarms, cameras, anything to deter a criminal.”
Hancock says it’s also important to take these types of situations with a grain of salt.
“People tell me they’re sorry this happened,” he says. “I’m sorry, too, but it happens. There's nothing you can do about that. Let it go and start over again. It’s not going to put Precision out of business.”
Andrew and Misty Smart are held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 and $45,000 bond, respectively. They are due in court Wednesday, Feb. 19.
