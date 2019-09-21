A stolen vehicle, dumped on the Frisco Highline Trail, led Polk County deputies to another stolen car, stolen property and a suspect, who was arrested after a high speed chase and foot pursuit, this week.
According to online court records, Nicholas Taylor Gardner, 29, of Brighton is charged with class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and class E felony resisting arrest in Polk County Circuit Court.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies discovered a vehicle dumped on the Frisco Highline Trail near Wishart earlier this week.
While investigating, deputies discovered the Cadillac — as well as a BMW Crossover and several items from a home — had been reported stolen out of Springfield, the probable cause statement said.
When they contacted the victim, the statement said she suspected Gardner had burglarized her home.
While deputies watched a home in the 1100 block of East 495th Road on Wednesday, Sept. 18, where they had previously seen the stolen BMW parked, and worked to obtain a search warrant, Gardner drove by “traveling at a high rate of speed through a stop sign,” northbound on Rt. U, in the stolen car, the statement said.
Deputies followed as Gardner — who had a felony parole warrant out for his arrest — fled in the BMW, with speeds reaching over 100 mph, the statement said.
“The vehicle almost lost control around a corner near South 115th Road and almost overturned before continuing at a high rate of speed,” the statement said.
As the pursuit continued north, the vehicle “left the roadway and drove through a yard in the neighborhood of Prairie Heights in Bolivar, … striking a yard ornament,” the statement said.
The statement said Gardner came to a stop in a field near Kemp Drive, just west of Mo. 13, and when he ran from the vehicle on foot, deputies arrested him.
Deputies found a glass pipe with white residue, suspected to be methamphetamine, on the ground near where the stolen car came to a stop.
They also found two stolen chairs and a Pennsylvania license plate, reported stolen off a vehicle in Bolivar, in the BMW.
Morrison said deputies found multiple items reported stolen in a subsequent search of the home on East 495th Road.
Gardner is being held in Polk County Jail on $60,000 bond. He is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 25.
If convicted on both counts, Gardner could face four to 11 years in prison, two years in county jail, fines up to $20,000, or a combination of time served and fines.
