A Rolla man accused of stealing a vehicle from Bolivar has been sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court records, late last month, Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter suspended the imposition of a sentence for Jacob S. Richardson, born in 1998, and ordered him to serve five years supervised probation.
The docket indicates Richardson withdrew a previous not guilty plea Sept. 18 and pleaded guilty, in accordance with a plea agreement, to class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
As previously reported, a Bolivar Police Department news release said officers were called Tuesday, March 26, to a business in the 200 block of East Walnut Street for a stolen truck.
The release said a 2008 GMC pickup truck, which was unlocked with the keys inside, was “stolen out of the parking lot of the business while the owner was inside.”
Officers located video surveillance from a neighboring business and used it to identify Richardson as the suspect, the BH-FP previously reported.
On Wednesday, March 27, the Rolla Police Department contacted Bolivar officers to let them know the vehicle had been recovered at a hotel inside Rolla city limits and Richardson had been apprehended, according to previous coverage.
Richardson was also sentenced on the same day for a second class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle charge. Porter also suspended imposition of that sentence and ordered Richardson to serve five years supervised probation.
