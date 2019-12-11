Southwest Baptist University is mourning the passing of one of its own — an SBU graduate and Fayetteville, Arkansas, police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
According to an SBU news release, Stephen Carr, who graduated from the university in May 2015 with a degree in economics/finance, died Saturday, Dec. 7.
“While I did not know Stephen, I am grieved by the loss of a Bearcat, especially so unexpectedly,” said SBU president Eric Turner in the release. “The SBU family is united in prayer for Stephen’s family during this difficult time.”
After graduation, Carr initially went to work for Sam’s Club as a buyer, according to his academic adviser, Troy Bethards, dean of the Robert W. Plaster College of Business and Computer Science.
“Stephen was a sharp student and very engaged in his academic experience,” Bethards said in the release. “He took his academics as seriously as his time in football. Whatever he pursued, he was dedicated and did to the best of his ability. We are praying for his family as they grieve Stephen’s passing.”
Carr was part of SBU’s football program from 2011 to 2014, the release said. He was an offensive lineman for two seasons and student-coach for two seasons.
“Stephen came in as a highly recruited offensive lineman not just because of his ability, but because of his integrity and character,” SBU head football coach Robert Clardy said in the release. “He faced adversity with injuries in his first couple of years, which sidelined him as a player and led him to coach. He was a wonderful young man who worked hard to impact others on our campus and in our community.”
A Fayetteville Police Department news release said Carr worked for the department since April 2017.
The release said officers heard gunshots behind the Fayetteville Police Department at around 9:42 p.m. Saturday.
They located Carr “shot inside his patrol vehicle while parked at the police department,” the release said.
“Evidence shows that Officer Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his patrol vehicle,” the release said.
Officers found “an armed suspect directly behind the police department, later identified as London T. Phillips, 35, of Fayetteville,” the release said.
“The armed suspect had a confrontation with officers resulting in the officers firing their weapons at the suspect,” the suspect said.
While officers and paramedics rendered aid to both Carr and Phillips, both died on scene.
“Officer Carr was assigned as a patrol officer, currently working in the Dickson Street entertainment district,” the release said.
Calling Carr a hero, the release said he served the community with dedication and professionalism during his 2 ½ years with the department.
