An area man and woman face multiple felony charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Halfway — and stumbled upon a stolen vehicle in the process.
According to online court records, Johnnie Lee Ray Jr., 27, of Buffalo is charged with class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in Polk County Circuit Court.
Tricia Ann Mott, 37, of Halfway is also charged with class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class D felony possession of controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The probable cause statement said Polk County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Mott’s home in the 1900 block of East 475th Road in Halfway.
During the search, deputies found a total of 1.67 grams total of a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and .38 grams of marijuana, the statement said.
They also found loose powder on a table top that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a glass plate with residue, zig zag rolling papers, multiple metal spoons, several glass pipes with residue, plastic baggies and syringes.
The statement said deputies also found a Taurus .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, loaded with six rounds, as well as an extra magazine loaded with six rounds, in the home.
The firearm had been reported stolen from Bolivar, and Mott denied “knowing that the handgun was in the residence,” the statement said, adding “she stated people stay at her house all the time and bring stuff in.”
She later said the firearm may have belonged to Ray.
As deputies were leaving the property following the search of the house, the statement said “a grey Honda passenger vehicle pulled on the property through the gated driveway.”
When deputies asked the driver, Ray, about the 2015 Honda Civic — which was reported stolen in Springfield — he said “he just bought it in Springfield for $300.”
When looking at the car, deputies found someone had begun sanding off the paint at the top of the driver’s side door frame, the statement said. The hood of the car had been painted black, and there were several cans of black spray paint in the back seat.
Ray later told deputies he had also bought the Taurus handgun in Bolivar for $200.
The felony complaint statements said both Mott and Ray are considered persistent offenders.
Both Mott and Ray are being held in Polk County Jail on $15,000 bond. They are due in court Wednesday, Sept. 11.
