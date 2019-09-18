A Colorado man and alleged gang member accused of robbing a Bolivar gas station at gunpoint last year entered a guilty plea in court Friday, Sept. 13.
According to online court records, Brandon Scott Searl, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded guilty to class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony forgery and class D felony stealing charges in a Dallas County courtroom.
A felony armed criminal action charge was dismissed per the plea agreement with Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock.
In an email Friday evening, Ashlock said last week’s hearing was Searl’s "last chance of a plea to the charges that would drop the armed criminal action."
In the end, Ashlock said prosecutors "got what we needed without a trial."
Ashlock said Searl’s plea deal is an open agreement, meaning the determination of sentencing is left to the court's discretion.
In an open plea, a defendant pleads guilty without a set agreement regarding punishment, "so the judge can sentence to anything in the range," Ashlock added.
"The defendant has the chance to argue for anything in the range when the time comes for sentencing,” Ashlock said. “Now he can argue for probation, whereas the last plea offer was for going to (the) department of corrections."
A sentencing hearing for Searl — who is affiliated with the MS-13 gang, according to court documents — is set for Friday, May 1, with 30th Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson presiding.
After multiple changes in dates, Searl was most recently set to face a Polk County jury early next month, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3-4, according to previous coverage.
As previously reported, Searl and three other suspects were indicted by a grand jury in September for stealing around $920 in merchandise from Bolivar’s Walmart on July 13, 2018, prior to taking around $600 from Bolivar’s Fast N Friendly East at gunpoint.
The group then led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Polk and Hickory counties.
Hickory County deputies later apprehended Searl and another suspect, Elena Marie Ornelas, 35, of Pueblo, Colorado, after the suspects fled north on Rt. D in a minivan.
Ornelas pleaded guilty to class D felony stealing — $750 or more in Polk County Circuit Court on Monday, July 8. In accordance with a plea deal, a second charge, class D felony second-degree burglary, was dismissed.
Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson sentenced Ornelas to seven years in prison but suspended execution of that sentence, ordering her to serve five years supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.
Two other suspects in the case — brothers Michael Register, 18, and Robert Register, 20, of Cross Timbers and Warsaw, respectively — were sentenced after also pleading guilty.
Robert Register was sentenced to 120 days shock incarceration after pleading guilty in Polk County Circuit Court to class A felony first-degree robbery and class D felony stealing on Feb. 4.
Hendrickson also sentenced him to 10 years in prison on the robbery charge and five years on the stealing charge. If he successfully completes shock incarceration, he will be eligible for release and supervised probation.
Michael Register was sentenced to seven years in prison for class D felony stealing and 10 years in prison for class A felony first-degree robbery after pleading guilty in a Polk County Courtroom on March 4.
His robbery sentence was suspended by Hendrickson, and he was ordered to serve five years supervised probation following completion of his seven-year sentence in prison.
