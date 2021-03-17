Searl to serve probation for armed robbery

Two years and seven months after Brandon Scott Searl — a Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident with purported ties to the international MS-13 gang — robbed a Bolivar gas station at gunpoint, he is on his way back to his home state after being sentenced to probation in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, Searl, born in 1987, will serve three consecutive five-year terms of supervised probation after 30th Circuit Court Judge James Andrew Hackett suspended the execution of his sentence in accordance with a plea deal.
Searl was formally sentenced to 10 years in prison on one count class A felony first-degree robbery, seven years in prison on one count class D felony forgery and another seven years in prison on one count class D felony stealing — $750 or more after he pleaded guilty to all three counts on Monday, March 8.
A felony armed criminal action charge was previously dismissed, per online court records.
Supervised probation is not the end of the story for Searl. In fact, he was charged as a felony fugitive from out of state in Polk County Circuit Court the same day he was sentenced in his previous cases.
“On Searl, we ended up doing the plea, but he remains in our jail awaiting extradition to Colorado,” Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock told the BH-FP. “He has waived extradition and should be moved soon back to Colorado to complete a sentence there.”
Ashlock said the fact Searl “will be going to Colorado to complete the balance of his term there in prison” played into his office’s decision to offer the alleged gang member probation as part of the plea deal.
Searl’s prior convictions in Colorado were for felony trespassing in a building, drug possession and escape from custody, Ashlock said.
“He has a six-year sentence in the trespass case, and two additional years on the escape charge,” Ashlock said. “As of now, the State of Colorado wants him back to complete his sentence there.”
Another factor is that Searl has spent nearly three years in custody since the crime occured, Ashlock said.
“He spent more time in custody than any of the other defendants in this case,” he said.
Searl is just one of four suspects linked to the July 13, 2018, robbery of Bolivar’s Fast N Friendly East. However, he was the last to reach the conclusion of his case.
COVID-19, which hit the area in earnest in March 2020, affected the length of Searl’s stay in Missouri, Ashlock said.
He said another factor also affected the length of the case — Searl was a witness in a regional murder case.
“It seemed that every time we got a setting, that case would be set also, so we had some issues getting rid of the schedule conflicts,” Ashlock said. “And then he was kept in other jails, which made for some scheduling issues. Even when we would schedule by video, we would not be able to connect with him and his attorney at the same time.”
Searl had previously pleaded guilty as part of an open plea deal with Ashlock in September 2019 and was awaiting sentencing under 30th Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson in Dallas County in May 2020.
Ashlock previously told the BH-FP Searl’s open agreement meant sentencing would be left to the court's discretion.
In an open plea, a defendant pleads guilty without a set agreement regarding punishment, "so the judge can sentence to anything in the range," Ashlock added.
"The defendant has the chance to argue for anything in the range when the time comes for sentencing,” Ashlock said. “Now he can argue for probation, whereas the last plea offer was for going to (the) department of corrections."
However, in a June 2020 hearing, Searl withdrew his guilty plea.
According to online records, Henderson found “the interest of justice would be served” by allowing Searl to withdraw his previous guilty plea.
Because Henderson presided over the previous plea hearing and had reviewed a sentencing assessment report, she recused herself, court records stated, and the case was reassigned to Hackett.
Nine months later, Searl reached his plea agreement with Ashlock.
More about the case
As previously reported, Searl and three other suspects were indicted by a grand jury in September 2018 for stealing around $920 in merchandise from Bolivar’s Walmart on July 13, 2018, prior to taking around $600 from Bolivar’s Fast N Friendly East at gunpoint.
The group then led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Polk and Hickory counties.
Hickory County deputies later arrested Searl and another suspect, Elena Marie Ornelas of Pueblo, Colorado, after they fled north on Rt. D in a minivan.
Ornelas pleaded guilty to class D felony stealing — $750 or more in Polk County Circuit Court in July 2019. In accordance with a plea deal, a second charge, class D felony second-degree burglary, was dismissed.
Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson sentenced Ornelas to seven years in prison but suspended execution of that sentence, ordering her to also serve five years supervised probation.
Two other suspects in the case — brothers Michael Register and Robert Register of Cross Timbers and Warsaw, respectively — were sentenced after also pleading guilty.
Robert Register was sentenced to 120 days shock incarceration after pleading guilty in Polk County Circuit Court to class A felony first-degree robbery and class D felony stealing in February 2019.
Hendrickson also sentenced him to 10 years in prison on the robbery charge and five years on the stealing charge. He was placed on supervised probation after successfully completing the shock incarceration in May 2019.
Michael Register was sentenced to seven years in prison for class D felony stealing and 10 years in prison for class A felony first-degree robbery after pleading guilty in a Polk County courtroom.
His robbery sentence was suspended by Hendrickson, and he was ordered to serve five years supervised probation following completion of his seven-year sentence in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.