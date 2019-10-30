Nearly two years later, a second man at the center of a 2018 manhunt near Fair Play has been sentenced to prison for his role in the two-day incident involving multiple agencies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol plane.
According to court records, Victor J. Cyr, born in 1985, of Lebanon pleaded guilty earlier this month in Polk County Circuit Court to class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class E felony resisting arrest.
During the Oct. 7 hearing, Cyr withdrew a previous not guilty plea in accordance with a plea deal and was sentenced by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs to five years in prison on each count. Cyr was originally charged with five other crimes, including class E felony operating a vehicle without a valid license and four misdemeanor charges. The docket indicates those charges were dismissed.
Court records state the prison terms are to be served concurrently with one another and with other sentences, specifically a Greene County case that saw Cyr sentenced in April to four years in prison for class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
On Jan. 5, 2018, MSHP troopers attempted to stop a car speeding on Mo. 13 in Polk County. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle through the county, with Polk County deputies joining as the chase neared Bolivar, Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP.
The BH-FP previously reported the car, driven by Cyr, eventually headed west on Mo. 32 and crashed at the dead end of East 427th Road near Barren Creek. Cyr and his passenger, Jeremiah Ryan Watson of Lebanon, left the scene on foot, hiding in the natural cover of the rural area.
According to previous coverage, law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Fair Play Police Department, conducted a manhunt southwest of the crash site near Bismont Missionary Baptist Church at the intersection of East 420th and South 56th roads.
An MSHP plane and a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit were used in the search.
Cyr was found by Morrison in a wooded area and taken into custody.
Watson, the BH-FP previously reported, spent the night in the woods. The next day, he made his way to a residence in the 500 block of Mo. 32, where he was discovered by property owner Matt Sukovaty.
Sukovaty held Watson at gunpoint until deputies arrived and arrested him.
Watson pleaded guilty in July 2018 to an amended charge of class D felony second-degree burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
