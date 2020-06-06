Shots fired during fight over kittens

A man allegedly assaulted two people and fired a weapon during a dispute over kittens at a Bolivar residence Monday night.
According to online court records, Bruce J. Kelley, 62, of Bolivar is charged with felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree assault, two counts class D felony second-degree assault and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North Williams Avenue at around 6 p.m. Monday, June 1, for a physical domestic assault.
Kelley and two victims had been arguing “about kittens that had been picked up from the residence by Bolivar Animal Control earlier in the day,” the statement said.
During the argument, one victim asked the other if she should call the police. She responded, “If he hits me, yes,” the statement said.
As the argument escalated, a victim went into a bedroom to pack a bag so she could leave the home. Kelley took the bag, threw it into a van and pulled into the front yard, the statement said.
The other victim said Kelley attempted to pull the woman into the van as she struggled to take back her bag. Kelley eventually fell down, the statement said.
When he got on his feet, the victim said Kelley “struck her in the face with the bag of clothes, which ‘broke her nose,’” the statement said.
The second victim said Kelley then came back inside the house and started hitting her, trying to take her phone as she attempted to call 9-1-1.
After the victim punched Kelley in the nose, he “grabbed a frying pan from the kitchen and hit her over the head,” the statement said.
Kelley told officers the victim also hit him in the face with a frying pan.
He told officers “he became angry,” the statement said, so he went into his bedroom and grabbed his .444 Marlin rifle so he could hit the woman “in the face with the butt of the rifle.”
The victim told officers she was on the phone with dispatchers when Kelley “swung a gun at her face,” the statement said.
“I heard it cock, and I pushed it away and ducked under it,” the victim told officers.
As she ran away, the rifle discharged, the statement said. Kelley told officers the firearm “just went off.”
Two officers tased Kelley because he refused to comply with commands when they arrived on scene. He was then taken into custody without further issue, the statement said.
Both victims complained of injuries, which were visible to officers, the statement said.
Kelley is being held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 cash or surety bond plus conditions. He is due in court Wednesday, June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.