Southwest Honkys gang member sentenced to 25 for meth conspiracy

A man from Fair Grove, who is a member of the Southwest Honkys violent prison gang, was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy in which investigators intercepted a shipment of nearly 9.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.
William F. Jones, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 25 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release.
On May 21, 2020, Jones pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Polk, Christian and Greene counties from Dec. 21, 2016, to Oct. 15, 2017.
Jones was identified as a high-level member of the Southwest Honkys prison gang who had declined a top leadership role, the release stated.
Jones, under the surveillance of law enforcement, drove to the Kansas City area on Oct. 11, 2017, and checked into a hotel in Independence, the release stated. A few days later, co-defendant Justin L. Rhoads, 33, of Lebanon met Jones in the hotel’s parking lot. They put a large duffel bag in the cab of Rhoads’ pickup truck, and he left the parking lot.
Rhoads was later stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Mo. 13, just south of Humansville, the release stated. The trooper searched his vehicle and found 10 Ziploc-style plastic bags inside the duffel bag with a total of around 9,439 grams of methamphetamine, which was determined to be at least 93% pure.
Rhoads pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 21, to 12 years in federal prison without parole, the release stated.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard, per the release. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield Police Department, the Combined Ozarks Multi-Jurisdictional Enforcement Team, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at justice.gov/OCDETF.
