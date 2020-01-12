A Springfield woman has been sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court on charges stemming from a May 2018 theft case.
According to court records, Hannah G. Corp, born in 1997, of Springfield pleaded guilty before Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter to class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance.
In accordance with a plea deal, Porter suspended imposition of Corp’s sentence and ordered her to serve five years supervised probation.
The docket states four additional charges were dismissed. According to previous BH-FP coverage, she had also been charged with class D felony second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage, as well as two misdemeanor stealing charges.
The charges stem from a May Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a home burglary in the 900 block of East 430th Road, the BH-FP previously reported.
While searching the area, a deputy found a stolen black Ford Mustang, occupied by Williams and Corp, in the parking lot of Precision Small Engine, the probable cause statement said. Items stolen from the residence on 430th Road were in a ditch between the home and the business.
Corp later told deputies she had crashed the car in the ditch.
During a search of the Mustang, deputies found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, multiple stolen credit cards and IDs, digital scales, a torch lighter and a baggie with a white powder that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies also recovered a 2,000-pound winch reported stolen. Paperwork from the vehicle, which had its window damaged, was also recovered in the ditch where the other items were found.
A second person connected to the case, Zachary Allen Williams, born in 1991, of Buffalo was formally sentenced in September 2018 to a total of 12 consecutive years in prison after pleading guilty before Senior Judge William J. Roberts to three class D felonies — second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substance. He was eligible for probation after the successful completion of a substance abuse program.
