Standoff leads to terrorist charge

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed man in a Bolivar neighborhood Monday afternoon, Aug. 5, ended peacefully but led to felony charges for a Bolivar man.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 20, is charged with class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County Circuit Court.
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said Monday afternoon officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Maupin Street at around 4 p.m. for a suicidal subject with a weapon.
He said the man’s family called 911 for help as he was “waving around the weapon.”
The probable cause statement said Mincks barricaded himself inside a room in the home and yelled, cursed and demanded law enforcement leave when they attempted to make contact with him.
Brenda Bedwell, the manager of a neighboring mobile home park at the corner of East Maupin Street and South Chicago Avenue, said Monday afternoon law enforcement asked her renters to evacuate their homes.
“I’ve been here nine years, and I haven’t had this happen before,” Bedwell said.
After about an hour, most officers had cleared the scene, and people were allowed to return to their homes, Webb said.
“The subject called his family and let them come back in the home,” he said. “We decided to deescalate the situation at that time.”
The probable cause statement said late Monday night, officers interviewed a family member who had gone inside and talked with Mincks.
When she entered the house, the family member said Mincks “was sitting in a chair facing the door with an AK-47 style rifle pointed at the door.”
Mincks told the family member he “had altered the rifle by shortening the barrel and was afraid of being federally indicted due to the altered firearm.”
He then said “he wanted to go on a ‘shooting rampage’ in Bolivar ‘killing anyone and everyone,’” the statement said. He also said “he wanted law enforcement to kill him as he did not want to go back to prison.”
The statement said Mincks had made “several homemade explosives over the course of the last few weeks.”
The family member said Mincks showed her some of the devices, saying he planned to use the explosives during his “shooting rampage.”
Webb said Monday the incident had been the second time officers were called to the same location that day.
Bolivar PD was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Webb said around 10 law enforcement officers were on scene.
Lt. Zach Palmer said Tuesday morning the investigation is ongoing.
A warrant carrying a $500,000 bond was issued for Mincks’ arrest.
Webb said law enforcement executed search warrants in several locations around Polk County Tuesday afternoon in an effort to locate Mincks.
At around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Sheriff Danny Morrison said Mincks was taken into custody in the 4200 block of South 103rd Road.
"We received information he was at this location," Morrison said. "He was taken into custody without incident."
Morrison said evidence was collected on scene.
PCSO was assisted by Bolivar PD, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team and bomb squad, Morrison said.
He said the teams from the MSHP played an important role in apprehending Mincks.
"Deputies and officers secured the perimeter while the Missouri State Highway Patrol negotiated with Mincks to surrender peacefully," Morrison said.
He also thanked "everyone who helped in the apprehension of subject."
"We want to show the community when we get situations like this, if there’s a possibility of someone getting violent, we want to take care of it immediately," Morrison said.
Palmer said he expects federal charges to be filed in the case.
If convicted of either Polk County charge, Mincks could serve anywhere from two to seven years in prison, one year in a county jail, face a fine up to $10,000 or a combination of fines and confinement, the felony complaint said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.