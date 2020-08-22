A suspect remains at large following a shooting at a business in Bolivar on Wednesday evening, Aug. 19.
According to Bolivar Police Department Lt. Zach Palmer, officers were dispatched to Smoker’s Outlet, near the corner of Buffalo Road and South Springfield Avenue in Bolivar, at around 5:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
No one was injured in the incident, he said. There was no property damage on scene.
“Witnesses said they heard gunfire, two to three rounds, possibly from a van into another vehicle,” Palmer said.
He said witnesses did not report seeing a fight or altercation before the shots were fired.
Both vehicles fled the scene but were found by officers shortly after the incident, Palmer said.
Officers found the van and its driver, a woman, but not the passenger believed to be responsible for the shooting.
As of press time Friday, the possible suspect remained at large, Palmer said.
Officers also located the other vehicle, a truck, while canvassing the area.
“The truck was found to be stolen and a female was taken into custody,” Palmer said.
Palmer said the situation was “an isolated incident between two people.”
“There’s no reason to believe anyone’s in danger,” he said.
Charges have not yet been filed in Polk County Circuit Court.
Palmer said the investigation is ongoing.
