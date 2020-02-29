Teacher accused of using poetry, TikTok in attempted rape of student

A Bolivar High School teacher, arrested at the school and charged with attempted statutory rape and two other felonies, is accused of utilizing poetry and a popular video-sharing app in an attempt to have sex with a student.
After being arrested at the high school by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday morning, Feb. 27, Tania Maria Dickey-Driskill, 44, was charged later in the day in Polk County Circuit Court with three class E felonies, according to court records. Charges against her include second-degree attempted statutory rape, first-degree stalking — first offense, and first-degree attempting to endanger the welfare of a child — attempting to engage in sexual contact with a child under 17 while in custody of child as a teacher.
Her bond is set at $15,000 cash or surety with conditions. She is due in court Wednesday, March 4. If convicted, Dickey-Driskill could face two to four years in prison, a year in county jail or another penal institution, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of imprisonment and fines on each charge.
According to the probable cause statement, which identified Dickey-Driskill as a BHS engineering teacher, the MSHP began its investigation after the mother of a 16-year-old Bolivar R-1 student reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26, that she had seen “disturbing sexually suggestive messages on her son’s iPhone.”
The child later told troopers Dickey-Driskill had been sending him “sexually suggestive text messages” through TikTok, a video-sharing app, for a couple of days, the statement said.
“The child said he did not solicit these messages from Dickey-Driskill, he did not want to receive them, he was very upset about receiving them, and they were affecting his mental health and anxiety,” the statement said.
Upon reviewing the messages, troopers saw they originated from a TikTok account with the username “Tania Driskill,” the statement said.
The messages included explicit language and “sexually suggestive poems,” according to the statement.
“And I wish I could use you. Just one time. But I can’t use. … So it’s best that I leave you to be. A teenage boy. Chasing dreams,” one poem read, the statement said.
The statement also said Dickey-Driskell “told the child several times to delete the messages and to not tell anybody about them because of the possible repercussions.”
Later Wednesday, an MSHP trooper began messaging Dickey-Driskill through the child’s account, the statement said.
The trooper “attempted to steer the conversation to a meeting for sex,” the statement said, adding “however the conversation never went that way and no meeting was discussed.”
On Thursday morning, the child’s phone had 10 messages from Dickey-Driskill in the TikTok app, the statement said.
Those messages included another poem, which made reference to a specific sexual act, as well as lines about not wanting to “hurt ... anyone.”
“And if I was your mother. I would tell you to run, now. And don’t look back,” a few lines of the poem read, according to the statement.
At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the statement, troopers went to the high school’s parking lot and waited for Dickey-Driskill to arrive for work. The statement said she then agreed to speak to them.
“She admitted to messaging with the child on TikTok,” the statement said, but “denied ever trying to meet with the child for sex.” She said “she knew what she was doing was wrong,” the statement added.
R-1 response
The BH-FP broke the story early Thursday, reporting Bolivar R-1 Schools had confirmed a district employee was “accused of inappropriate communication with a student” and had been arrested that morning.
Via a statement, the district said “the employee has been placed on administrative leave” and R-1 is “fully cooperating with authorities in this pending investigation.”
R-1 spokesperson Brad Sterling said placing an employee on leave means she has “no access to R-1 Schools.” The employee’s technology accounts “have been suspended,” and the employee is “not allowed on the premises,” he said.
“We take seriously the safety and security of our students,” the district added in the earlier statement.
The district declined to comment further about the arrest, the charges or Dickey-Driskill.
However, previous BH-FP coverage indicates she began teaching physical science at BHS in 2014.
