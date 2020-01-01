With a unanimous decision last month, the Missouri State Supreme Court voted to affirm the conviction of a man serving a 10-year sentence for assault and resisting arrest.
In June 2017, Charles C. Shaw III was found guilty in Polk County Circuit Court of first-degree assault and resisting arrest following a bench trial with 30th Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson presiding.
Shaw’s case was argued before Missouri’s top court Wednesday, May 29, with his legal counsel seeking answers regarding the proof required for resisting arrest convictions, the BH-FP previously reported.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, Shaw was accused of hitting a man outside Harvest Assembly of God in Fair Play on May 19, 2013, and threatening to take the man's son.
When law enforcement arrived, Shaw — who was sitting with his face pressed against a glass door — allegedly charged at Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Mark Mason.
Court documents say Shaw threw punches at Mason when the trooper pulled his pepper spray from its holder and sprayed Shaw. He continued to resist arrest even after Mason tackled him to the ground.
“With the help of several parishioners, Trooper Mason subdued Shaw on the ground, handcuffed him and placed him under arrest,” the Missouri Supreme Court opinion says. “Shaw remained combative throughout the arrest process and threatened to kill everyone at the scene.”
Shaw’s Application for Transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court, filed by attorney Katie Curry, calls into question law enforcement’s testimony at trial.
It asks if the courts should require proof that arresting officers “contemplated” arresting defendants for felonies, or if the test for resisting arrest convictions is “whether or not the underlying conduct that prompted the arrest was actually a felony,” regardless of the officer’s intent at the time of arrest.
For resisting arrest to amount to a felony, prosecutors must prove either the defendant was being arrested for a felony or the defendant “created a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person” when fleeing, the application says.
According to the respondent’s opposition to the application for transfer, filed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the appellate court says “it was a mistake to deem the contemplation of an arresting officer to make a felony arrest to be a necessary requirement to sustain a conviction for any felony-level resisting arrest.”
The opinion, issued last month by Judge W. Brent Powell, says Shaw’s attorneys argue there was insufficient evidence to show Mason “subjectively contemplated arresting Shaw for a felony offense at the time of the arrest.”
However, “because the state presented sufficient evidence to support a finding beyond a reasonable doubt that Shaw resisted an arrest for an offense constitutes a felony as matter of law, the circuit court’s judgement is affirmed,” the opinion says.
The opinion says “Shaw’s argument lacks merit,” because the question shouldn’t be whether law enforcement thought about arresting Shaw for a felony but whether the state presented enough evidence to show Shaw resisted arrest for an offense that constitutes a felony.
In a separate opinion, which affirms the result but disagrees “with the principal opinion’s analysis,” Judge George W. Draper III says the principal opinion “ignores the necessary nexus between the arrest and the felony offense.”
Draper says statute states for resisting arrest to be a felony, the person must be arrested for a felony.
“The statute links the arrest and the felony, which the principal opinion’s analysis disregards,” Draper says. “The statute does not state the person must be charged with or convicted of a felony.”
While Draper agrees with the affirmation because Shaw was arrested for a felony, he says the principal opinion “disregards plain statutory language and needlessly overrules existing precedent.”
Hendrickson sentenced Shaw to 10 years in prison for the first-degree assault charge and three years for resisting arrest, consecutive to count one and a prior sentence for first-degree assault.
Shaw is also serving a 15-year sentence for assaulting a nurse during a stay at Citizens Memorial Hospital's Parkview Wellness Center in June 2013.
He chased the nurse into the hallway, grabbing and pushing her against the wall, causing her to lose consciousness for a short time. He then pulled her to the ground and hit her in the head with his fists 17 times, the probable cause statement said.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, that case was prosecuted by Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock and investigated by Mason.
