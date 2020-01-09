Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a September Polk County home invasion.
According to court records, Timothy Ray Gean, Mountain Grove, born in 1981, pleaded guilty before Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter to class D felony second-degree burglary. In accordance with a plea deal, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and four other charges were dismissed.
James David Peacock Jr., Bolivar, born in 1993, was also sentenced in the case in a plea deal, court records indicate. After Peacock entered a guilty plea to class D second-degree burglary, Porter formally sentenced him to seven years in prison but suspended execution of the sentence and ordered five years supervised probation. Two additional charges were dismissed.
According to previous coverage, Polk County deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 5600 block of South 244th Road in southeast Polk County at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, the home owners said Gean “had kicked in the back door of the residence, stole $1,000 worth of firearms and around $5,000 worth of jewelry,” the probable cause statement said.
The couple said Gean pointed a stolen long barrel shotgun at them while shouting and cursing, the statement said.
The statement said the residents then “retreated to the house for safety,” and Gean fled into woods west of the home.
Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP a Dallas County deputy, with the help of a K-9, found Gean in the woods near the house.
Peacock walked up to the residence after Gean ran, the statement said.
