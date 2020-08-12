Victims of assault escape through window

A Bolivar man faces multiple felony charges after law enforcement helped alleged assault victims, including a child, escape from the window of a home during an attack earlier this summer.
According to online court records, Luis A. Cobayashi, born in 1986, is charged with two counts felony armed criminal action, two counts class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class D felony second-degree domestic assault and class D felony stealing in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar police officers responded to the 1400 block of East Division in Bolivar on Tuesday, June 30, after Cobayashi drove his GMC Yukon SUV into the victim’s vehicle. A child was inside her car when Cobayashi crashed into it, the victim said.
The statement said Cobayashi then jumped out of his SUV, grabbed the victim by her hair, dragged her and threw her to the ground. He then picked up items, including a flower pot and large rock, and started hitting the victim’s car.
Officers found damage that matched the trailer hitch on Cobayashi’s SUV on the rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle, as well as damage to the front passenger side and dirt on the roof, the statement said.
Later the same day, officers returned to the residence after the victim called 911 to report Cobayashi had come back.
“Upon arriving on scene, I could hear yelling and shouting coming from inside the residence,” the statement said.
The statement said Cobayashi had broken in through the garage door.
Once inside, he again grabbed the victim’s hair and dragged her, the statement said. She was able to call 911, but Cobayashi took her phone, broke it and said he was going to kill her.
The victim hid in her bedroom, but he forced his way in, leaving several holes in the door with his fists, the statement said. The victim, her child and another adult then barricaded themselves in another room.
The victim “had to sit with her back to a dresser and her feet up against the door to the room (they) were hiding in to keep Cobayashi from breaking through the door,” the statement said.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found the victim, her child and her friend at a window on the east side of the home, the statement said. The victim opened the window, pushed out the screen and handed the child to a police officer as she said Cobayashi was in the house and threatening to harm them.
The statement said as the two adult victims climbed out of the residence, another police officer started talking with Cobayashi through the front door.
He refused to leave the residence, but officers made their way into the home and found Cobayashi standing next to “a glass methamphetamine pipe with residue,” the statement said. He was arrested and removed from the residence.
The victim told officers “she had been terrified by the incident and was afraid” because Cobayashi made threats to kill her, her child and her friend.
The statement said Cobayashi, who is on federal probation “for being a felon in possession of a firearm,” has an “extensive criminal history,” including convictions for resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, domestic assault and assault.
A summons for a Wednesday, Aug. 12, hearing before Judge John C. Porter has been issued for Cobayashi.
