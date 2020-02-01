Willard man faces DWI charge for injury wreck

A Willard man faces a felony driving while intoxicated charge after an injury crash in Polk County last year.
According to online court records, David Gene Newman, 64, is charged with class E felony DWI — physical injury in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2003 Toyota Corolla at around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, on Mo. 215, west of South 85th Road.
An MSHP crash report said Newman ran off the roadway, and the Toyota overturned.
Newman and a front-seat passenger, Heather Jenkins of Willard, left the scene and went to a residence in Willard, the statement said.
“Apparently, after the crash, the subjects were transported to this residence by an unknown person,” the statement said.
The crash report said both Newman and Jenkins suffered moderate injuries.
After troopers talked to Newman at the Willard home, both people were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.
Before going to the hospital, Newman told troopers “he was driving his Toyota Corolla when he lost control and crashed,” the statement said.
Troopers “observed the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and person,” and Newman’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, the statement said. His speech was also slurred.
The statement said during a preliminary breath test, Newman’s blood alcohol content was 0.149%. Further lab results through the MSHP criminal laboratory indicated Newman’s blood alcohol content was 0.155%.
Newman is due in court for an initial arraignment Wednesday, March 4, per court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.