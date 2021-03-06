A Kansas City woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a child at a Polk County residence late last month.
According to online court records, Carissa L. Price, 40, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree domestic assault, class D felony abuse or neglect of a child — no sexual contact and class E felony resisting arrest.
The probable cause statement said deputies responded to a home in the 5100 block of South 163rd Road at around 8:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, for a report of a physical domestic assault.
When they arrived on scene, a witness said Price put her hands around a male juvenile’s neck and tried to choke him, the statement said.
Price had told witnesses throughout the day that God wanted her to kill the juvenile, according to the statement.
She also told them, “I am God,” the statement said.
According to the statement, deputies noted “several red and bleeding scratches” along the child’s neck below his jawline, as well as bruising.
The statement said Price resisted arrest by dragging her body and pulling away while a deputy tried to move her from the home and place her in a patrol vehicle.
Price is held in Polk County Jail on $45,000 cash or surety bond.
She’s due in court Wednesday, March 17.
