A Bolivar woman faces a felony driving while intoxicated charge after a person was hurt in a two-car crash earlier this month.
According to online court records, Tara L. Wilson, 39, is charged with class E felony DWI — physical injury in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the intersection of Rt. D and North Hartford Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, for an injury crash blocking the roadway.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found a red 1990 Ford Ranger with front end damage, disabled in the southbound lane of Rt. D, and a silver 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with damage to its driver side door, parked on North Hartford Avenue west of Rt. D.
According to the statement, Wilson, who was driving the Chevrolet, made a left turn from Hartford into the path of the southbound Ford, driven by Gary T. Walton, 61, Pittsburg.
Walton’s passenger — Hazel M. Walton, 61, also of Pittsburg — suffered minor injuries and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment, a crash report said.
Following the wreck, the statement said Wilson had “bloodshot and watery” eyes, as well as slurred speech.
“She also swayed while standing,” the statement said.
One passenger in Wilson’s vehicle told troopers “she should not have been driving, due to her apparent intoxicated state,” the statement said. Wilson told troopers she had “one drink” before driving.
She was arrested on scene and transported to Polk County Jail. The statement said breath analysis showed Wilson’s blood alcohol content was .198% following her arrest.
If convicted, Wilson could serve from two to four years in prison or one year in a county jail, pay up to $10,000 in fines or a combination of imprisonment and a fine, according to the felony complaint.
She has an arraignment set for Wednesday, Sept. 25.
