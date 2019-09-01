A Morrisville woman accused of trying to coax a 2-year-old from his yard last summer saw her felony kidnapping charge dismissed this week in Polk County Circuit Court after she took an Alford plea to an amended misdemeanor.
According to court records, Willamae Ona Brown, born in 1979, entered the plea Monday, Aug. 26, to class A misdemeanor resisting arrest. By taking the Alford, Brown maintains her innocence but acknowledges the evidence might be enough for a conviction.
Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs suspended imposition of the sentence and placed Brown on two years unsupervised probation, according to the docket.
In addition to the dismissed class B felony attempted kidnapping of a child charge, Brown originally faced a second felony, class E resisting arrest.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, the probable cause statement said Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched July 9, 2018, to the 5000 block of East Avenue in Morrisville.
The statement said a mother at the scene told deputies Brown stopped in the roadway in front of her home, where her 2-year-old was playing in the yard. Brown began talking to the toddler, “attempting to coerce” the child “out of the yard to come to her,” the statement added.
When the mother snapped her fingers and yelled for her son to come back to her, Brown “quickly walked away” from the residence and “disappeared,” the statement said.
The statement said deputies later contacted Brown in the front yard of her own residence, where she did not cooperate with them. When deputies began to place Brown under arrest “to be identified via fingerprinting at the jail,” she became “highly agitated” and “crawled through the handrail of the porch,” the statement said. As she attempted to go inside her residence, deputies blocked the doorway and eventually placed her under arrest.
According to court records, Brown previously pleaded not guilty to both original felony charges in January. The case had been set for jury trial next month.
