A Branson woman faces felony charges after allegedly concealing a controlled substance in several U.S. stamps she mailed to the Polk County Jail last year.
According to online court records, Heather Nicole Foster, born in 1979, is charged with class D felony delivery of controlled substance at a county jail in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said as a jail supervisor inspected incoming mail on Sept. 13, 2018, she found “what appeared to be a controlled substance concealed in several U.S. Postal stamps.”
The controlled substance film was in a letter with a return address within two houses of Foster, “a female known to the intended recipient of the stamps,” the statement said.
While the substance was preliminarily identified as suboxone film, lab tests from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, returned in July 2019, identified the film as buprenorphine, “a schedule III controlled substance,” the statement said.
In August 2019, crime lab technicians found Foster’s fingerprints on the envelope which contained the controlled substance, the statement said.
A summons with a Wednesday, Sept. 11, court date has been issued for Foster.
If convicted, Foster could spend two to seven years in prison, one year in a county jail, a fine up to $10,000 or a combination of a fine and time served, according to the felony complaint.
