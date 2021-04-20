Ronald Marrs
Osceola
Born: Nov. 21, 1944
Died: April 14, 2021
Visitation: 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Bolivar Elks Lodge
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church
Arranged by Sheldon Funeral Home
Dorothy M. Papenfuhs
Stockton
Born: March 1, 1938
Died: April 1, 2021
Services: Tuesday, April 6, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Ernie G. Presley
Born: Oct. 27, 1944
Died: April 16, 2021
Services: Tuesday, April 20, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Lonnie E. Quick
Born: May 22, 1940
Died: April 19, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Chester H. “Ted” Ryan Jr.
Stockton
Born: Nov. 14, 1955
Died: March 31, 2021
Services: pending
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.