Ronald Marrs

Osceola

Born: Nov. 21, 1944

Died: April 14, 2021

Visitation: 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Bolivar Elks Lodge

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church

Arranged by Sheldon Funeral Home

 

Dorothy M. Papenfuhs

Stockton

Born: March 1, 1938

Died: April 1, 2021

Services: Tuesday, April 6, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

Ernie G. Presley

Born: Oct. 27, 1944

Died: April 16, 2021

Services: Tuesday, April 20, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Lonnie E. Quick

Born: May 22, 1940

Died: April 19, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Chester H. “Ted” Ryan Jr.

Stockton

Born: Nov. 14, 1955

Died: March 31, 2021

Services: pending

