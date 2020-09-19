Absentee ballots on hold

Polk County Clerk and election authority Melinda Robertson said absentee ballot voting has been put on hold for the county.
Robertson said while absentee voting was originally set to start Tuesday, Sept. 22, six weeks before election day, ballots aren’t yet ready due to ballot language changes on Amendment 3.
The clerk’s office has received several phone calls for absentee ballots and mail-in ballot requests, Robertson said.
“We are hoping to have them before the end of next week,” she said. “I will keep you posted. Thank you for understanding.”
According to a news release from Robertson’s office, voters casting a ballot by mail must make sure their written and signed requests include the reason for voting absentee and an address to which the ballot should be mailed.
Ballot requests must arrive at the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in order to be processed.
When absentee voting does begin, Robertson said the county clerk’s office, located in the Polk County Courthouse, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and also from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31.
The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Find more information on the upcoming election, including about mail-in ballot procedures, on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, sos.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.