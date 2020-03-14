While former Vice President Joe Biden might have won Polk County’s Democratic Primary on Tuesday, March 10, en route to statewide victory and a likely path to the party’s nomination, he wasn’t necessarily the biggest local winner.
Incumbent President Donald Trump, who faces longshot challenges from several other Republicans, received more Polk County votes than all Democrats combined Tuesday.
According to Polk County’s unofficial election results, Trump netted 2,272 votes, compared to 1,623 Democrat ballots cast Tuesday.
Statewide, Trump’s 299,000 total was about 100,000 less than Biden’s 396,000, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.
Of the 1,623 Democrat ballots cast in Polk County, Biden received 1,011, or about 62%. He received 60% of votes statewide.
The former vice president’s success came after the local Democratic Party welcomed a member of his 2020 campaign to Bolivar earlier this month.
According to a news release from the Polk County Democratic Party, Kevin O’Malley, the former ambassador to Ireland for President Barack Obama’s administration, visited with the group Monday, March 2.
O’Malley is currently an attorney and law school professor in St. Louis who has visited with local Democratic parties around the country to advocate for Biden.
“Ambassador O'Malley saw VP Biden first hand working with and alongside President Obama to do great things for our country,” party chair Gail Skalicky said in an email. “He believes in VP Biden and his ability to be the President that this country needs at this time.”
According to the county’s unofficial election results, the former vice president topped party rival Vermont senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, who finished with about 32% of votes in Polk County and 35% at the state level.
According to previous coverage, Sanders won Polk County but lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
This year’s elections saw markedly lower turnout than 2016’s contests.
Less than half as many Polk Countians voted Tuesday as did in 2016’s primaries.
Just 3,979 of the county’s 19,851 voters, or about 20%, cast ballots Tuesday, as compared to 2016’s 8,136 total, which represented about 40%.
Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson said the county debuted new election equipment Tuesday.
Robertson said the county purchased new tabulators and ADA compliant machines, which she added are mandatory in federal elections,from Springfield-based Elkins-Swyers Company for $86,773 in September. The machines replaced worn out equipment dating back to 2005, she said.
“... I am happy to report that everything went smoothly,” she said via email. “On to the next election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.