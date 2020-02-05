Bolivar R-1 school board
THREE-YEAR TERM (3 seats)
Jonathan Moores
I strongly believe that a city is only as good as its school district. With the knowledge I have gained in my career and background, I know I can continue Bolivar’s push towards excellence. I will do this through committing my time and compassion to the students and staff I will serve. Being an advocate for the school district is something I will not take lightly. I will serve with commitment, confidence and care for all, to our students, staff and community. Although I am not a Bolivar native, I take pride in serving the community I call home.
Jera Andrews Shive
As a mother of two school-aged kids who will be fourth-generation Bolivar graduates and a business owner in Bolivar, I'm very invested in the schools and the strength of the students they produce — both academically and as citizens. My career experience has taught me to be level-headed and objective in my decision making. It is most important to me that all students be given every opportunity to reach their greatest academic potential. I'm grateful for the privilege of being appointed to the school board last year and would appreciate your vote to continue working on behalf of our schools.
Jared Taylor
As a Bolivar native, I feel that I would be an asset to the board because I would like to think of myself as a common-sense and thoughtful individual that is committed to putting our kids in the best position possible to succeed in life. While I consider myself to be a good teammate to those I work with, I am not afraid to ask hard questions or take a stand when it is needed. Our school district is something I am very proud of and hope to serve it as a member of the Board of Education.
Brandon Van Deren
I am proud of the things our district has accomplished during my three years serving on the school board. The progress we have made on facilities and educational programs is vital to the success of our children. But, what drives me to serve are the complex issues that our children and their families face. The experience I have gained while serving is important to have on a board dealing with these complicated issues affecting the education of our children. I believe my actions have shown that I advocate for ALL kids and am a strong supporter of our educators.
ONE-YEAR TERM (1 seat)
Keri Clayton
I have been an active volunteer throughout Bolivar schools for 16 years. During that time, I have built strong working relationships with people across the district. I am seeking your vote because I want to help make our district even better. Workforce readiness, student and staff safety, and continuing to foster student/community connections are all things I am passionate about. I have a B.S. in accounting and work part-time for A-1 Tool. I believe my educational background and my years of “behind the scenes” involvement would allow me to be an asset to our school board.
Mike Ryan
I am passionate about student’s education, and being an educator, I see through a different lens the daily challenges students and teachers face. Furthermore, I will work hard with my fellow board members to ensure each student has the most significant opportunity to grow and learn and will be prepared for their future. I have had the opportunity to receive an excellent education. I want every student to have the same opportunities as my family, and I have had. Lastly, as an alderman, I have learned many things about the way governmental bodies function and will apply that same knowledge.
