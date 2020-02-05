Bolivar Ward 2 alderman

Justin Ballard
I’ve enjoyed serving Bolivar for the past five years and recently as board president. Being an alderman is shaping the direction of our city forward for every person who lives, works or visits Bolivar. As a businesses owner, homeowner and property owner on the Bolivar square with apartments, businesses and not-for-profits, I feel connected to a wide cross section of our community. The city should provide for police, fire, streets and sidewalks, clean water, recreation and economic development. All are complex and long-lasting. I hope to continue using my experiences, commitment to community and optimism for the future of Bolivar.
Billy Glover
A “Better Bolivar Tomorrow, Begins Today” when voters wisely choose the candidate that yearns to serve by representing the interest and petitions of their constituents, while considering the vision of all Bolivar citizens, not their individual personal agenda. I am that candidate! As a retired combat veteran, my desire to serve our great nation still calls me to duty. That responsibility begins here in Bolivar, where you and I call home. I seek to be your alderman having no personal agenda, aside from inspiring all to pursue the potential in Bolivar. Back Billy today, for a bright Bolivar future tomorrow!
