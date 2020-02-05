Robin Sechler
Having served on the hospital board for nine years, I understand the critical healthcare challenges we now face. My experience and stability is critical at this time of major transition to new leadership in the CMH system. I'm dedicated to using my lifetime of business leadership to listen, learn and work with the board and CMH team. My priorities are to promote the best health care and protect jobs in our community. I respectfully ask for your vote and support to continue my mission of continuing the efforts of the dedicated individuals who successfully began and grew CMH. Thank you!
Jody Shelenhamer
I am running so I can serve my community and be a voice for fellow constituents. I served on the chamber board for three years and was voted president my last year. I have been in Rotary for 25 years, served on the board for over 10 and as president for one year. I am a local businessman and farmer who has lived in this community my whole life. After my parents’ recent health issues and the great care they received, I realized even more how important our hospital is. I am willing to spend time and effort and listen.
