Heading into the Tuesday, June 2, election, city leaders hoped to get clear direction from Bolivar’s citizens.
Mayor Chris Warwick says he’s happy they got just that.
The City of Bolivar’s request to sell to and franchise its water and wastewater systems with Liberty Utilities got around 62% approval from voters at ballot boxes Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, 743 of 1,215 people voted in favor of Question 1, which asked voters to approve the $23.5 million sale, and 741 approved Question 2, which asked voters to approve the city’s franchise agreement with Liberty for up to 20 years.
The privatization of Bolivar’s water and wastewater comes after a decade of battling Environmental Protection Agency regulations and continued sewer and water rate increases.
“We are appreciative of the citizens who came out to vote,” Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle said Thursday.
In a joint statement with Bolivar’s board of aldermen, Warwick thanked Bolivar’s residents “for the answer you have given the city as to the direction the city should go with the sale of Bolivar water and sewer utilities.”
On Thursday evening, he said “that’s really what we were looking for.”
“It gives the city the ability to plan a bright future,” Warwick added.
Once the Public Service Commission approves the sale, the next steps will involve thoughtful planning, both Warwick and Slagle said.
First, Warwick said, there’s the “back end work that Liberty and the city has to do,” like hashing out asset agreement details.
Slagle also said a human element will come into play.
“We will work diligently to make this a smooth transition for customers and our employees that transfer to Liberty Utilities,” she said.
Warwick said he and Slagle met with the city’s water and wastewater departments after the election results came in to talk about the future and go over any questions employees may have.
“We want as clean a transfer as we can have for them,” he said. “They’re family, and we want the best for them. We have real caution and caring for any concerns they have.”
Once the details are settled, Bolivar’s board can look at the big picture of what a $23.5 million payday will look like for the city, Warwick said.
As previously reported in the BH-FP, Slagle has said $11.5 million would eliminate the city’s lease debt.
The city makes lease payments on the Bolivar Aqua Zone, the Public Safety Center, two fire apparatus, the downtown sewer project and other public works projects, she said.
On top of the $12 million balance remaining, eliminating annual lease payments “would free up $645,900 of our revenues that are currently being spent on lease purchases that we would have available to be spending,” she previously said.
In an effort to “get some good planning and thought processes going,” the city plans to host comprehensive plan meetings, Warwick said.
Slagle said the meetings, which will be held both virtually and in-person, come at a time when the city has already planned to review its comprehensive plan for the community.
Slagle said she’s excited to see Bolivar residents offer input to elected officials and city leaders.
“It will be neat to see the combination of all sides coming together,” she said.
“We hope to get a true vision for the community,” Warwick added. “We want good, conservative planning so dollars are used appropriately and can help future generations to come.”
Fiscal responsibility will be paramount as the city moves ahead, Slagle noted.
“It’s a very big responsibility to receive this amount of money,” she said. “No one takes it lightly.”
