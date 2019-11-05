Nearly 64 percent of voters said “yes” to the City of Bolivar’s 1% general sales tax reallocation issue Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to unofficial election results.
The City of Bolivar ballot issue asked voters to approve a one quarter of a 1% general sales tax increase to the city’s general fund.
At the same time, if the measure passed, the board of aldermen said it would decrease the city’s capital improvement sales tax by the same amount, essentially leaving the tax rate at the same 2.5% level.
The city’s aldermen unanimously approved the ballot issue — and subsequent ordinance to decrease the capital improvement tax if the measure was approved by voters — during a Wednesday, Aug. 21, special session.
Mayor Chris Warwick praised the city's aldermen for their help getting the issue passed.
"All the aldermen were great about talking with the community," he said. "(It) wouldn't have happened without them."
Below are the unofficial results from election night. For more information, read the Saturday, Nov. 9, edition of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and check back to BolivarMoNews.com.
City of Bolivar tax reallocation issue
Yes — 391, 63.99%
No — 220, 36.01%
