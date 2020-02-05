Larry Daniels
I'm currently a city alderman and serve as mayor pro tem, when needed, in Fair Play. I believe my re-election would continue to be a benefit to the city and citizens due to my knowledge of small town politics. I have previous experience as an alderman in Bucklin, Missouri (pop. 475), for four years. I have served as an Illinois police officer. I'm also a Vietnam veteran. I believe in doing things "by the book" and keeping costs down. I would appreciate the opportunity to continue serving our citizens.
Jordan Sukovaty
I have grown up and lived in Fair Play my whole life. I feel like we have one of the best communities to be a part of. However, our town has slowly degraded over the years. I would like to serve our citizens by working towards solutions for improving our town, so that our community can be here for children and grandchildren. Although I am young, if you vote for me I will learn all I can and contribute in decision making to help Fair Play's future be bright and strong.
Richard Vest
My family has been rooted in the community of Fair Play for more than 80 years. After my retirement from the Army after 20 years of service, I returned home. My commitment and passion for Fair Play is as strong as ever, and I would like the opportunity to serve its people for the betterment of everybody. My experience in the armed services and my current position at a local nonprofit proves my commitment to the improvement of our community, and I would appreciate your vote.
