Fair Play R-2 school board (3 seats)

Cindy Bruce
I have worked 30 years in banking. My positions I worked were teller, head of bookkeeping, personal banker and head of tellers. I worked customer service in insurance for four years. My husband and I own and operate Bruce and Lean Auction company and a family farm for more than 40 years. I am treasurer for Fair Play Summer Sports, and my daughters and I coach my granddaughter's softball team. I feel with my work history, I would make a positive contribution to Fair Play School's success.
Trampas Harman
I can just tell you that I love Fair Play schools! I am just excited to see what the future brings as they continue to make improvements for our children! I would love to be a part of the process of making decisions that would impact students and families in the future. As a parent of two small children that attend school in Fair Play, I will be invested in making good choices when voting or offering input to the board. So I can't say that I am a better candidate. I can say I will do my very best.
Joshua Logan
Hello, I’m Joshua Logan. Through various experiences and committees, I feel that I am the best candidate to take a non-biased look at the positives and negatives surrounding the school in its entirety.
Utilizing factual data, input from teachers, administration, students and the community, we can identify areas that are lacking or excelling. By working together, we can make informed decisions for the betterment of the students, school and community as a whole.
I would appreciate your vote and welcome any questions.
Lee E. Neil II
My name is Lee E. Neil ll. My wife is Scarlett Neil. Our daughter is Lilli Neil, a 2018 Fair Play graduate. Our son Lane Neil is a junior at Fair Play High School. As board members and parents, it is our job to provide our teachers with the supplies needed to give our children the best opportunities to succeed in the future. I would appreciate your vote to become part of the team of board members. Thank you for your time. Your vote is very important to me.
Jennifer Schwartz
I am running for school board because the future of our children and our school is very important to me. I want to work with the board to attract the most qualified teachers and provide the best resources for all of our children. My husband and I have two children that attend Fair Play and one that recently graduated. I have been a member of the booster club for years and am a small business owner. I feel my experience will help the board make the best decisions to help our students, teachers and community to use our resources wisely.
Lauren Shuler-West
Fair Play holds a special place in my heart. My husband, Danny West, and I are beyond proud to raise our children here. I’m a multigenerational Hornet and am carrying on the tradition by having my daughters attend Fair Play. I’m actively involved in our community managing the Fair Play Swap Meet for my grandmother, JoAnne Hopkins. I’m running for school board to ensure Fair Play is an educational leader and to make sure our students have opportunities to reach their best potential. To me, there is nothing more worthy of my time than Fair Play’s children and their education.
