Filing is now open for Polk County’s municipal and school board elections, which will be held on Tuesday, April 6.
Every city and school board in the county, as well as several other local boards, have open seats.
The filing deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Declarations for candidacy are generally filed at the regular meeting place of the governmental body.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Wednesday, March 10.
For more information on how to register to vote, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s office website at sos.mo.gov and click the elections and voting tab.
More information is also available locally at the Polk County Clerk’s office, located on the second floor of the courthouse.
