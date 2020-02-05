Curt Allen
We really have a great pool of candidates this year, and whoever wins will do a fantastic job. I think I would make a good board member, based upon my past work experience and my ability to make decisions, based on facts and not emotions. My wife and her family members were all graduates, and I now have two sons in the Halfway school district. We have a wonderful school, and I would like to help it keep going in a positive direction.
Gary Doke
I have served and advocated for the educational needs of our community's children for over 25 years as a past school board member. As a member of the Halfway community, my running for the school board will allow me to continue working and advocating for the education of all children in our community. By working together, we can all share in the knowledge and satisfaction that we have provided for the educational needs of all children, and have built a district where students, parents, teachers and staff feel they are welcome and that they belong. I ask for your support!
Jeremy Sibley
So I can continue to improve the Hallway School system. I think we have done a good job, but I would like to do more. Thank you for your support.
No photo provided.
Lisa Stringfellow
Diversity, as the only woman running for school board, reelecting me would keep variety on the board. Gender diversity allows for a different perspective and a better reflection of our community, staff and students. I believe in the importance of public education and that every child is deserving of an outstanding education, no matter the size of the school. All four of my children have attended Halfway and found a good foundation there to be successful. I want to help continue to keep our school innovative and strong for the next generation of students.
Kenton Payne
The BH-FP did not receive a profile from this candidate.
