Carl Long
In October 2019, I accepted the request of the Board of Alderman for assuming the position of mayor after the previous mayor resigned. Being the fourth mayor in two years, my purpose was to give voice back to the people. My work as a minister and as a corporate trainer has helped me develop necessary people skills, giving me the ability to work with people to accomplish a common goal. My continued goal as mayor, if elected, is to work as a team to move our community forward in a positive way.
Gary Shannon
Over the past decade, we have seen our city slowly decay and our town leaders have done nothing to change this. I have the experience, education and commitment to make positive changes to bring back the pride we once had in calling Humansville home. Vote for positive change. Vote Gary Shannon for Humansville mayor.
