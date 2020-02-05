Cassie Ahlers
I am currently on the Humansville school board and have been for the last six years. It's a role I take seriously and think is an important one. I'm a Humansville girl, born and raised here and my husband, Jerry, and I have lived here our entire lives. I love our little town and school very much, it's very important to me. I have three boys currently attending school here who are involved in lots of activities. I would love to continue serving in the role of board member so I can continue to help make our school the best.
Shawn Baker
Most people in this community know me because I have coached their kids in baseball and basketball for several years now. I am a strong believer in dedication on the field or on the court, but most importantly in the classroom. I believe in this school district and the things they are trying to accomplish. I feel that the people that know me will consider me a great candidate because I am reliable, trustworthy and responsible enough to help make decisions that will only further the growth of this school district to benefit all of the students that attend.
Melody Bays
I am passionate about our school and our community. I know the impact our school has on the kids in this community. I will always put the students first and vote for what is best for the entire student body. I have 10 years of previous experience serving on the Humansville school board and understand the importance of a school board member. My children have all attended Humansville School, and now my grandchild attends Humansville, too! Our school and the students that attend our school will always be my priority, and I only want what is best for our school.
Shawn Kenney
I was born and raised in Humansville. I've dedicated my life to this little town. The Kenneys have always been active in the community. I would be honored to be a part of the school board. To bring forth community awareness and to support our faculty and children that make up Humansville High School.
Margo Long
I attended school in a rural community. We raised our children in another rural community in Missouri. The heart of rural America is the public school. Community life revolves around the school and students. The goal of each parent, school administrator, board and faculty member, bus driver, kitchen staff and volunteer is to ensure that each student is thoroughly equipped for the future. Because none of the students are related to me, I am better able to advocate for all the students with an open mind and without giving preferential treatment to any one student, group or issue.
Eleanor Biron
The BH-FP did not receive a candidate profile from this candidate.
