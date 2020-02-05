Ginger Bumgarner
I am asking for your vote on April 7, 2020, due to the fact that I have a vested interest in the Marion C. Early school district. My desire is to see the district continue to have a quality education. That can be demonstrated in so many ways, including but not limited to students, teacher, staff, finances, testing, building, etc. In addition, I feel being on the school board, I can bridge the interests and concerns of parents and teachers with a positive influence. Please consider me as you are casting your ballots. It would be my honor to serve.
Mike Haynes
I have deep roots in the Morrisville community. I graduated from Marion C. Early in 1983 and remained in the community to raise my family and run the family farm. I have four children, of which one currently attends Marion C. Early and three have graduated. I will ensure that every child gets the best education possible. To do this, I will listen and work closely with the people of Morrisville. If elected, I will not only be a voice for you, but also for the children.
Kevin Painter
I am an alumni of Marion C. Early. I've lived here my whole life and now send my children to the school that I grew up in and love. My wife and I built a home in Morrisville 15 years ago. We have an 18-year-old daughter (Keaton Painter), a 15-year-old daughter (Karley Painter), and a 6-year-old son (Elijah Painter). I've worked at Mercy Hospital in Springfield for 23 years. I served last term on the MCE board, and I hope to continue to serve this term, as well. Integrity is very important to me.
Thomas Francka
The BH-FP did not receive a profile from this candidate.
